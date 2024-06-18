Anxiety as 200% hike, scarcity hit hospitals, essential drug market

• Doctors worry over unavailability of drugs for their patients

• Over 150% increment in direct cost of power supply spikes OPEX, says MAN

‘A hospital without essential drugs’ is a contradiction in terms. Yet, that is fast defining many public hospitals given the scarcity of vital consumables that are now ravaging the health sector nationwide.

Findings by The Guardian across major public hospitals have shown supply shortages in drug dispensaries that had earlier offered succour to patients, in terms of availability, affordability, and integrity of the products.

With some of the essentials now rarely available at the ‘fortress’, the public is either settling for more expensive pharmacies in town – selling at between 150 to 200 per cent increment – or going home without prescribed drugs.

Doctors and other caregivers are on the edge over drug insecurity, calling on the federal government to immediately declare an emergency in the health sector to…