Emirate tussle: FG trying to create new breed of insurgents in Kano, Kwankwaso warns

National Leader and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in Northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso made this known in his reaction to the ongoing situation in Kano, where federal security agencies, with constitutionally assigned responsibility for ensuring peace, law and order, have been backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at a flag-off ceremony for the construction of 82km-rural road networks at his hometown, Madobi, Kwankwaso said people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

“We have mass followership because people believe in us, we are pro-people and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they voted for it.”

Kwankwaso added that as politicians,…