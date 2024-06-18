Kwankwaso accuses FG of plots to destroy Kano



Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused the federal government of colluding with enemies to destroy the state.

Kwankwaso said this during the ceremony for the construction of 82 kilometres of rural road networks in Madobi.

According to Kwankwaso, the people of Kano would resist any move to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

Kwankwaso’s comment is in reaction to the Kano emirate where security agencies are being accused of supporting the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

“We have mass followership because people believe in us; we are pro-people, and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they vote for it,” he said.

“We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of the state destroying the peaceful co-existence of our dear state, as we shall do everything possible to support the governor to succeed.

“I am happy that he is not distracted and is focused on achieving his goals.

“There are people…