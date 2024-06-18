Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to becomes most valuable company

Nvidia on Tuesday became the world’s most valuable company and dethroned tech heavyweight Microsoft.

Nvidia’s chips continue to play a central role in a race to dominate the market for artificial intelligence.

Shares of Nvidia gained 5.2 percent on Wednesday to close at $1,224.40, lifting the company’s market capitalisation to $3.012 trillion.

Microsoft, the world’s most valuable company, rose 1.91 percent, while Apple gained 0.78 percent.

Nvidia’s rally continues an extraordinary streak of gains for the California-based firm, whose graphics processing units have fuelled a boom in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company’s revenues have soared more than 260 percent over the past year as tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon race to roll out AI.

Shares of Nvidia have more than doubled in value so far this year after more than tripling in value in 2023.

Nvidia last month announced a 10-for-1 stock split…