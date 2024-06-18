Police rescue abducted Fouani brothers



The Lagos police command said it has rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

The trio identified as Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were abducted in Lagos on Sunday.

The three brothers were said to have been returning from their factory by boat when they were abducted.

The victims, including the boat driver and his assistant, were released Monday night in Orugbo Iddo, according to police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin disclosed that the victims were rescued by the Lagos Marine police with support from the navy.

The police spokesman said the victims have since been taken to their residence.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.