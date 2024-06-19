Assembly leaves proceedings for A’Court

• Kano politics will mar Tinubu’s govt, Galadima warns

• Presidency listening to enemies of Kano, says Kwankwaso

Kano State House of Assembly has asked the Court of Appeal, Kano, to stay further proceedings on a motion filed by Aminu Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, at the Federal High Court (FHC), Kano, challenging the legality of the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024, pending the hearing of their appeal.



But a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, asked the Federal Government to stay away from Kano politics, warning that it would destroy President Bola Tinubu’s government.



Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of NNPP in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused the Federal Government of compromising security in Kano and listening to enemies of the state.



Justice Muhammad Liman of Kano FHC had suspended the operation of the repealed law through an ex parte injunction filed by Danagundi. The court…