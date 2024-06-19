Drake Becomes The First Artiste To Hit 100 Billion Spotify Streams

In a historic achievement, Drake has officially become the first artiste to surpass 100 billion streams on Spotify. This incredible achievement shows the heights of Drake’s influence in the music industry.

This notable accomplishment was reached on Tuesday, June 18, just two months after reports indicated he was approaching the milestone with 97 billion streams. The news was first announced by Chart Data and later confirmed by KWORB, a platform known for its detailed tracking of music streams and rankings across various services.

Taylor Swift holds the second position with 84.4 billion streams, but Drake’s lead is remarkable, further proving why he is fondly referred to as the “king of streaming.”

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud

Beyond this historic achievement, Drake has recently been in the spotlight for other reasons. He was recently involved in a brawl with Kendrick Lamar that will go down as one of the most heated…