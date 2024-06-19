Fubara submits list of caretakers to oversee Rivers LGs

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, submitted the names of council caretaker committees to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor, however, in a twist, barely 24 hours after his Tuesday statewide broadcast, directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take over the administration of the councils as the three-year tenure of ex-council chairmen elapsed.

However, the list includes caretaker committee chairmen and seven members, each for every Local Government Area (LGA).

Consequently, the state Assembly, led by Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo, has invited nominees for screening and confirmation as chairmen and members of caretaker committees in the state’s 23 LGAs.

According to the Clerk of the House, Dr. G. M. Gillis-West, the screening exercise is in accordance with Section 9(5) of the Rivers State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018.

The nominees are expected to…