Nigeria announces plans to send first citizen to space



The Federal Government has announced plans to send the country’s first citizen to space.

The Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Mathew Adepoju, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adepoju disclosed that the Federal Government has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in collaboration with NASRDA and the Space Exploration and Research Agency.

“This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement,” Adepoju said.

Nigeria has been actively pursuing space exploration since 1999, when it established NASRDA, and has since launched several satellites into orbit, the most recent being the NigeriaSat-X in 2011.

NASRDA was established on May 5, 1999, after a preparation period since 1998 by former…