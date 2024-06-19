S.Africa’s Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa hailed “the beginning of a new era” on Wednesday as he was sworn in for a second full term as president after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a hard-won government coalition deal to remain in power.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week after a May 29 general election produced no outright winner for the first time in three decades.

“The formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance. It is the beginning of a new era,” Ramaphosa said, after taking the oath of office during a ceremony at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, in Pretoria.

“The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our…