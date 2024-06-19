S.Africa’s Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa (R) gestures takes the oath of office for his second term as South African President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Kim LUDBROOK / POOL / AFP)

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa hailed “the beginning of a new era” on Wednesday as he was sworn in for a second full term as president after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a hard-won government coalition deal to remain in power.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week after a May 29 general election produced no outright winner for the first time in three decades.

“The formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance. It is the beginning of a new era,” Ramaphosa said, after taking the oath of office during a ceremony at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, in Pretoria.

“The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our…



