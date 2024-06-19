UCH CMD calls for deployment of apt resources to achieve healthcare digitalisation

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has called for the deployment of the appropriate resources to achieve digitalisation of healthcare in Nigeria.

Otegbayo made the call during the signing of an agreement with Online Health Company (OHEALTH), an Ibadan-based telemedicine outfit.

It would be recalled that OHEALTH recently launched Electronic Medical Record (EMR) – a software meant to digitalise medical records of patients.

OHEALTH secured a partnership with the university to use its software platform to enhance services delivery at the Private Suites of the hospital. With this partnership, OHEALTH would use its EMR software to provide a gamut of services to the patients at the Private Suites. The services…