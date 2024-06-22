Ofili, Chukwuma face AFN sanction

Favour Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuma failed to attend the women’s 100m semi-final on Saturday at the ongoing African Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Over time both athletes have given the Athletics Federation of Nigeria cause for concern with their slack attitude towards competitions involving Nigeria.

At the National Championships in Benin City Chukwuma pulled out of the women’s 200m citing strained muscles.

“These two athletes are becoming something else, and it is time we let them know that they have to commit themselves to the national cause,” said a team coach.

“Rosemary gave us a lot of problems at the World Championships in Budapest and it ultimately caused us in the relay.

“It is about time the AFN whip them in line.”

There was no reason given by the athletes for their DNS in the semi-final after taking part in the heats, but it may not be unconnected with the organisers failure to put things in proper shape for instance there was no…