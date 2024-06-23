Age falsification: AIU demands clarification from AFN on Nigerian athletes’ birth dates

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has issued a formal query to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) regarding discrepancies in the ages of four Nigerian athletes (names withheld) set to compete in the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, this August.



The AIU has raised concerns about multiple dates of birth (DOB) used by these athletes in different competitions, suspecting potential falsification of identification documents.

In a letter dated June 7, 2024, addressed to AFN President Tonobok Ojuru Okowa and Secretary General Rita Moshindi, AIU Head Brett Clothier outlined the issue.

The letter, seen by The Guardian, states in part: “The AIU has identified discrepancies regarding the date of birth (DOB) for at least 4 Nigerian athletes. Each of these athletes has at least two, and sometimes three or more, different DOBs which have been used to enter competitions at different times.”



The AIU has requested…