Air Force students ‘torture’ junior colleague to death

The Assistant Head Boy of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Secondary School in Kaduna, Felix Blaise, has been allegedly tortured to death by senior colleagues.

Blaise’s family and church called on NAF authorities and the government to ensure justice was served.

The Guardian gathered that the tragic incident occurred within the dormitory of the school at the Air Force Base in Mando, Kaduna.

Blaise, a 15-year-old student, was found dead under circumstances that his family and church community allege involved severe bullying and torture by senior students.

He was reportedly summoned by his senior colleagues under the pretext of punishment but was allegedly subjected to torture and harmful treatments that led to his death.

The remains of the student have been deposited in a mortuary.

Blaise’s family church, Lux Terra Chaplaincy, Abuja said, the young student was electrocuted to death by two yet-to-be-identified SS3 students.

A member of the deceased’s family Mr….