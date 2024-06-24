Army rescues another Chibok girl, 98 others from captivity

It was a moment of unbridled joy and relief as the Nigerian Army’s troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade stormed the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, rescuing 99 women and children including one of the Chibok girls, Ihyi Abudu, and her two children.

The operation, code-named Operation Lake Sanity ll, was in continuation of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai’s efforts to annihilate the terrorists in Sambisa, Timbuktu and other parts of the North East Region.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, a reliable counter Insurgency media expert, that the rescued girl who was in serial number 67 on the abducted Chibok girls list, escaped from Parisu hideouts of the terrorists and was rescued during a clearance operation in Bararam general area in Sambisa Forest.

The source said that as they entered the terrorist camp, the soldiers were met with a heart-wrenching sight: the 99 rescued captives comprising 41 women and 57 children and the Chibok girl…