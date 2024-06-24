Stevie ‘Wonders’ Ends As Kaffy, Ice Prince Grace Nigerian Idol Live Show

Stevie, the self-proclaimed drama king, magic at the Nigerian Idol season 9 may have come to an end, but his journey on the show was nothing short of entertaining.



Well-executed choreography, show-stopping songs and incredible stage presence were all elements viewers were treated to at the Nigerian Idol live shows that saw the emergence of the top 5 contestants.

Hosted by Ik Osakioduwa, with judges – Ric Hassani, Omawumi, 9ice, and guest judge, Ice Prince— the show was held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, and took the contestants out of their comfort zones as world record-breaking choreographer, Dr Kaffy, coached the contestants on how to deliver a show-stopping performance.



Top personalities such as sports enthusiast and acclaimed Arsenal fan, Kelechi FC; media Personality, Bibi Raii; The Voice Nigeria Season 2 star, Precious Emmanuel; Nigerian Idol Season 8 contestant, Eso Daniel, and more were in attendance, cheering…