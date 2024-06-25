Ibadan indigenes warn masquerades against

Indigenes of Ibadan, under the auspices of Ibadan Mega Voice (IMV), yesterday, warned masquerades and their followers to shun hooliganism and thuggery during this year’s Egungun festival.



The group, in a statement signed by its President, Kola Olomide, congratulated the Olubadan-designate for witnessing this Egungun festival.

This year’s traditional Egungun festival kicked off in Ibadan on Sunday with masquerades scheduled to visit some notable places in the ancient city.

IMV, however, cautioned the masquerades and their followers to “be wary of hooliganism and thuggery during the festival.” Olomide, in the statement made available to journalists, said: “This yearly celebration of cultural heritage brings together the community in unity and pride.

“The festival highlights the revered Ibadan Egungun masquerades, symbolising our rich traditions and history.”

“It serves as a testament to the resilience and identity of the…