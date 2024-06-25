Mbappe starts for France against Poland at Euro 2024 after injury

Kylian Mbappe is back in the France starting line-up for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 clash with Poland, his first appearance since suffering a broken nose against Austria just over a week ago.



Mbappe injured himself late on in the 1-0 victory over the Austrians on June 17 and did not play any part in last Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Leipzig as a result.

The new Real Madrid signing, who must wear a protective face mask, captains a France side who have already qualified for the last 16 before the Group D finale in Dortmund.



He returns in one of two changes made by coach Didier Deschamps to his line-up, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola getting a first international start as Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram drop out.

Where France finish in the section depends both on their result and the outcome of the simultaneous encounter between the Netherlands and Austria.



Poland are…