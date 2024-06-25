NMDPRA refutes dirty fuel importation

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says there is no imported dirty fuel in the country.



The Authority said it would never encourage importation of dirty fuel into the country and ensured that only quality protroleum products are consumed by Nigerians.

Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, made this known while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with the oil marketers and local refiners on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals had accused the Authority of granting licenses to oil marketers to import dirty fuel into the country.

The Vice President, Oil and Gas, at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, had accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria of doing everything to frustrate the survival of Dangote Refinery.



Ukoha, while addressing newsmen said the sulphur…