Sanwo-Olu, Patoranking, Ini Edo, Others Attend Davido’s Wedding

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was among the dignitaries in attendance at the celebrity couple’s wedding, Davido and Chioma, with the hashtag, #Chivido2024.

Sanwo-Olu, who also celebrated his 58th birthday today, joined the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Adeleke, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, and the Ooni of Ife, all in attendance.

In a video shared by the governor’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, with the caption, “Moment Sanwo-Olu arrived at the venue of Davido, Chioma’s wedding ceremony,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the groom Davido was seen welcoming Sanwo-Olu to his wedding, addressing him as “the real 001.”

Davido and Chioma have been building excitement in recent weeks, from their pre-wedding photoshoots to the celebrities…