Celebrating fathers beyond father’s day

Father’s day, celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June, is a special occasion dedicated to honouring and appreciating the contributions, sacrifices, and love of fathers and father figures. While Mother’s Day often receives widespread attention and celebration, Father’s Day sometimes seems to take a back seat. Yet, the role of a father is equally pivotal in shaping the lives of children and the dynamics of the family. This day provides a chance to reflect on the importance of fathers and recognise the profound impact they have on our lives.



Traditionally, fathers were seen primarily as providers and disciplinarians. However, the role of fathers has evolved significantly over the years. Today, fathers are not just breadwinners but also nurturers, caregivers, and active participants in their children’s lives. This shift reflects broader changes in societal norms and family dynamics, where the emphasis is now on shared…