Hong Kong Pupils Urged to Sing National Anthem with Confidence

Educational authorities in Hong Kong have raised concerns over students singing the national anthem “too softly.” In a new batch of 10 external review reports on schools compiled and released by the Education Bureau, two schools faced accusations of insufficiently robust renditions of the anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

What went down

The Hong Kong and Macau Lutheran Church Primary School in Tseung Kwan O received feedback that students’ voices were weak during the anthem.

Additionally, the school was criticised for not adequately covering the “recent development of the country” in general studies. Also, the report laid emphasis on the need for a whole-school approach to promote national education and enhance national security knowledge.

Similarly, Yan Chai Hospital Lim Por Yen Secondary School in Tsuen Wan was advised to remind students to sing the anthem…