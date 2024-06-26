North-East home to over 2m uneducated children, says UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lamented that over two million children are out of school, denying them access to education in the North-East.

According to the global agency, about 180,000 of the affected kids are in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Borno State, Gilmar Cruz, raised the alarm yesterday in Maiduguri at a workshop to launch the Global Partnership in Education with Accelerated Funding (GPE-AF) project.



The workshop is supported by GPE-AF on education and learning for children in emergencies in the Northeast.

He said participants from the three states are to discuss education and learning programmes for children in the conflict-affected region.

Cruz further disclosed that even children, who have access to education, however, face a lot of challenges to remain in school.

Consequently, the UNICEF official said: “Many of our children are not learning the necessary skills…