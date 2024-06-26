Police nab suspected ritualist with human skull in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a male suspected ritualist with a human skull in the Isale Itoko area of Abeokuta, the state capital.



The suspect identified as Lekan Akinyemi, 45, was arrested by the Adatan Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on June 24, at about 3:50 a.m. for unlawfully possessing a human head.

Confirming the development in a statement yesterday, spokesperson for the command, SP Omolola Odutola, said one Nojeem Balogun, residing around Iyana Cele Car Wash, Abeokuta, visited the police station and reported that on June 23, at about 8:00 p.m., one of his siblings alerted him of unusual activities at their late father’s grave in Isale Itoko, Abeokuta.

She said: “Upon inspection, he found that their father’s head had been removed by an unidentified individual or group.

“Further inquiries led to the identification of Lekan Akinyemi who was caught red handed as the culprit who dug up the grave and severed the…