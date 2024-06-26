Reps demand NCAT director, auctioneer’s arrest over choppers sale

The House of Representatives has demanded the arrest of an alleged unlicensed auctioneer and Director, Quality Control, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, for providing false information on oath.



The alleged false information was in respect of the sale of two helicopters for $1.2 million.

The lawmakers want the duo to be arrested by the police in the National Assembly.

Rep. Ademola Kuye, Chairman, Committee on Public Assets, said this was part of the resolutions of the committee after interacting with the management of NCAT and other relevant bodies in Abuja on Tuesday.



He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation into the alleged illegal sale of the two choppers by NCAT.

In December 2023, the House commenced an investigation into the state of public assets in the country.

He said the committee’s mandate was to recover assets and moribund…