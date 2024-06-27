Coup in Bolivia as troops, tanks deploy outside presidency

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday called for democracy to be respected after soldiers and tanks deployed outside government buildings and tried to knock down a door of the presidential palace.



AFP reporters saw soldiers and tanks entering Plaza Murillo, a historic square where the presidency and Congress are situated. One of the tanks tried to break down a metal door of the presidential palace.

Bolivian television reported that army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga briefly entered the presidential palace before leaving on foot.

“We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army,” Arce wrote on the X social network. “Democracy must be respected.”

It was unclear if he was in the presidential office.

Former president Evo Morales wrote on X that “a coup d’Etat is brewing.”

“We call for a national mobilization to defend democracy,” he said, adding the alleged coup was being planned by…