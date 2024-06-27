Fubara links Rivers explosion to pro-Wike protesters

Says it was a ploy to instigate state of emergency

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has accused supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the failed attempt in bombing a five-star hotel, the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.



The governor said that the move was a deliberate ploy to strengthen the call for a state of emergency by haters who want to undermine the state to achieve their evil plans.

Fubara stated this when a delegation of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation led by its chairman, Orji Uzor Kalu, paid him a courtesy visit in the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor, at the meeting, also clarified that he is not fighting anybody, but defending the state against predators, as well as protecting supporters of the interest of the state against those who feel that they own the life of others.

Fubara explained that some youths…