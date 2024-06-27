High cost of care hits public hospitals, uninsured patients

• Hospitals insist on deposit, payment before care

• Patients, caregivers stranded over 150% hike in cost

• Patients explore cheaper, unsafe alternatives, herbal concoctions

• Over 90% of Nigerians still have no health insurance



With the high cost of operations and consumables, the galloping cost of care in public hospitals is fast pushing essential care beyond the reach of most Nigerians.



The Guardian checks across major public hospitals nationwide showed between 50 to 150 per cent spike in the cost of basic care, and much to the chagrin of minimum wage earners that desperately need care.



Across the board, “deposit first” is the catchphrase that now welcomes caregivers and patients in both state and federal hospitals. And in more than half of the cases, the pockets are empty.



At the popular Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, for instance, the cost of various services has spiked…