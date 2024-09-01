Paralysed nursing mother seeks justice after electric pole accident — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Muyibat Bisola Onilude, a nursing mother, is calling for justice after a defective wooden electricity pole fell on her, leaving her paralysed.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 20, 2018, as Onilude was returning home from work on Lagos Island with her seven-month-old daughter. According to her account, the pole collapsed while she was walking along the road to her residence, pushing both her and her daughter into a nearby gutter.

“The last thing I remember is being pushed into the gutter, and I went into a coma for four months,” Onilude stated. Upon regaining consciousness, she learned that her child had survived and had been rescued by a young man who alerted older residents, including some Hausa security men.

Onilude was initially taken to Isolo General Hospital before being transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where she underwent multiple surgeries. “My neck was fractured, and an…