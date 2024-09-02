Fuel price hike imminent as NNPCL admits $6.8 debt, supply strain — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NNPCL shrinks importation as Dangote, PH refinery begin petrol sale in 15 days

Except the government provides slush funds as subsidy to retain the current fuel price, Nigerians may have to prepare for a further hike in the price of petrol as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)finally admitted its indebtedness to suppliers and its dire financial condition due to the cost of supplying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol to Nigerians.

The situation remains dire as fuel queues have lingered, putting Nigerians under immense pressure, notwithstanding the high inflationary pressure on households.

Going by analysis from marketers, the pump price of the white products may hover above N1,000 per litre given that landing cost stands around N1,117 per litre, which is in the same region as diesel and aviation fuel.

Barely 13 days ago, the NNPCL had issued a press release denying owing…