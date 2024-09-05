NNPC yet to lift our petrol

Dangote Refinery has refuted reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has commenced lifting refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from its facility.

The refinery’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement on Wednesday, described a recent headline suggesting NNPC had lifted petrol from the refinery and fixed a price of N897 per litre as “misleading” and “not representative of the true position” in the matter.

Chiejina said the company has yet to finalise its contract with NNPC and therefore has not commenced lifting petrol from the refinery.

He also noted that the PMS market is strictly regulated, and prices are determined by relevant government authorities, not by oil marketers or stakeholders.

Chiejina stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a headline, ‘NNPC Lifts Dangote Petrol, Sells at N897 per litre,’ published in the BusinessDay Newspapers of Wednesday, 4 September 2024. We would…