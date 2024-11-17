Death toll in Tanzania building collapse rises to five — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At least five people were killed and dozens injured after a four-storey building collapsed in the centre of Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Saturday, rescuers said.

The building in Kariakoo, the East African country’s busiest market, caved in as people were shopping in the morning.

Hundreds of rescuers using their bare hands, drills and sledge hammers, combed through the rubble in a multi-agency hunt for survivors, alongside excavators.

“There is possibility that more people are still trapped in the basement,” fire brigade commander Peter Mtui told reporters.

At least 56 people had been rescued and rushed to various hospitals, Tanzania Red Cross Society said on X.

Witnesses told The Citizen newspaper that the building started expanding its underground business space on Friday before it collapsed a day later.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who departed…