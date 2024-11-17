Nigerian oil sector gets boost as indigenous companies gear up to meet presidential directive | The Guardian Nigeria News

In response to the Presidential directive to boost oil production and elevate Nigeria’s energy capabilities, an indigenous oil company is gearing up to tackle the challenges hindering progress in the sector.

To move forward, Solewant Group is urging the Federal Government, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and other relevant agencies to fully implement local content laws in Nigeria.

The company’s Group Managing Director, Solomon Ewanehi, made this plea in Port Harcourt, stressing that the laws are crucial in protecting indigenous companies and reducing capital flight.

According to Ewanehi, services that can be fully rendered in Nigeria are still being shipped in, incapacitating local companies and encouraging capital flight.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act was signed into law in 2010 to ensure that Nigerian local capacity is fully exhausted before seeking foreign…