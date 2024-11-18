25 countries storm Abuja for Africa Military Games — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Over 3,000 military personnel from 25 African countries have gathered in Abuja, Nigeria, for the second edition of the African Military Games.

The premier event aims to promote camaraderie, physical fitness, and regional collaboration among the continent’s armed forces.

The Games, beginning with a grand opening ceremony, will feature 19 disciplines, including athletics, football, basketball, wrestling, shooting, and taekwondo.

Organised by the African Military Sports Organization (OSMA) in partnership with Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence, the event underscores the unifying power of sports.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the competition, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, praised the Games as a platform to foster cooperation and strengthen military ties across Africa.

He said: “From November 18 to November 30, 2024, this event provides a unique opportunity for our armed forces to…