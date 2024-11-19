Alia approves ₦75,000 minimum wage in Benue — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Civil servants in Benue State can now smile to the banks after Governor Hyacinth Alia approved a new minimum wage of ₦75,000 for civil servants.

Chief press secretary to Alia, Tersoo Kula said in a statement that the new wage will take effect in November.

The governor made this announcement following a meeting with labour representatives and noted that the remaining three months of the five-month backlog in arrears will be addressed as outlined in the 2024 budget.

“We are implementing a new national minimum wage of ₦75,000,” Alia stated.

“We have set the wage at N75,000, taking into account the concerns raised by organised labour during our negotiations. These concerns included a minimum wage of thirty thousand naira, wage awards, transportation allowances, tax relief, and work-off days, among other issues.”

Alia said that his administration prioritises the welfare of ordinary citizens and is committed to ensuring…