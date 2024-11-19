Bodies burned after Haiti police, civilians kill 28 alleged gang members | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police and civilian self-defence groups killed 28 alleged gang members in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in an overnight operation, authorities said Tuesday, as the government seeks to regain some control of the city.

Reminiscent of previous bloody vigilante reprisals against the country’s gangs, an AFP photographer later saw people burning the bodies of the alleged gang members in the street, with tires piled atop them and set alight.

Officers stopped a truck they said was carrying gang members in the wealthy suburb of Petion-Ville at about 2:00 am Tuesday, while a bus ferrying gang members was intercepted in the city center, Haitian National Police spokesman Lionel Lazarre told AFP.

Police opened fire, killing 10, and then chased down those who fled with the help of self-defense groups, formed by residents opposed to the gangs and their violent rule over swaths of the country.

Last year, in a gruesome chapter in the…