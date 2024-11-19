NRC begins operation at Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the commencement of operations at the Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station, located in Olodo, Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) route. The station, named after former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, is now open to the public, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for…
1 hour ago
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has teamed up with the Anambra State Government through the Solution Innovation District (SID) to launch a state-of-the-art Makerspace in preparation for Anambra Innovation Week 2024. The collaboration aims to foster innovation, technological advancements, and digital transformation, particularly in addressing socio-economic…
Source: Guardian Newspaper