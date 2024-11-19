Police arrest complainant of alleged adultery against Jigawa commissioner  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State Police Command has arrested and detained Tasleem Baba Nabegu, the complainant of an allegation of adultery between his wife and Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Danladi Sankara.

Nabegu’s arrest comes less than 24 hours after a Kano Upper Sharia Court, presided by Khadi Ibrahim Sarki Yola terminated the case of adultery filed against the commissioner.

The complainant who shortly after addressing a press conference to reject the verdict of the Sharia Court was picked by men of the command.

Confirming the development to The Guardian, Nabegu’s lawyer, Saidu Mohammed Tudun-Wada, disclosed that his client was arrested, handcuffed, and whisked away as soon as he (Nabegu) came out of his law firm.

According to him, the police hinted that Nabegu’s arrest followed a complaint received from his embattled wife who accused her husband of cyberstalking.

“Our client was arrested and detained by…