Shettima launches drive for indigenous healthcare solutions — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, yesterday, launched Grand Challenges Nigeria (GCNg), a national innovation programme aimed at revolutionising Nigeria’s healthcare through locally-developed solutions.

The initiative, which is part of the global Grand Challenges network, will focus on maternal and child health challenges in the first phase. At the launch, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima disclosed that the initiative became necessary following an urgency occasioned by the rapid pace at which the world “is evolving in the realms of science and technology.”

He stressed the importance of contextualising solutions to national challenges, describing it as “a cardinal message” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, just as he said the initiative would promote groundbreaking research and build local expertise, among others.

“This initiative is more than a response to problems; it is an…