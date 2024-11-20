ICC to sentence Timbuktu war criminal — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The International Criminal Court will Wednesday sentence a jihadist police chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu.

Judges could impose up to life imprisonment on Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 47, after his conviction for crimes including torture.

Handing down the verdict in June, presiding judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua said Al Hassan played a “key role” overseeing amputations and floggings as police chief.

He was a member of the feared Ansar Dine Islamic militant group that seized control of Timbuktu for almost a year from early 2012.

During that time, women were arrested then raped in detention, Mindua told the court during the verdict.

The judge said there were also brutal floggings in the central square in front of crowds including children, as well as a public amputation by machete.

Al Hassan was, however, acquitted…