The Netherlands hosts the highest concentration of holding entities worldwide — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Amsterdam, 12 November 2024 – Small country, big numbers: The Netherlands has become a global hotspot for holding companies. Recent data from BoldData shows that the country hosts over 527,000 holding companies, the highest concentration worldwide. The USA ranks second with 375,079 holdings, followed by France with 240,673. The Netherlands’ favorable tax policies and central location make it an attractive choice for businesses looking to streamline cross-border operations

Global Businesses Seek Dutch Tax Advantages

With a reputation as a ‘tax-efficient’ jurisdiction, the Netherlands continues to attract major international corporations and smaller firms alike. Including those from the United States, the United Kingdom, and smaller nations. U.S.-owned holdings make up a significant share, with over 2,000 entities based in the country. Cyprus, among other smaller economies, has seen a remarkable 700% increase in…