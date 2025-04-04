Church member arrested over abduction of two priests in Adamawa — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 hour ago
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has said there will be no safe haven for those who threaten the peace and security of the state. The Governor made the statement while commending the Department of State Services (DSS) for its swift and courageous rescue of two kidnapped Catholic priests — Rev. Fathers Matthew David…
3 hours ago
The Ogun State Government has provided illumination at the under-bridge area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and subsequently at the four intersections of the Sagamu Interchange. The government cleared illegal shanties, shops, and stalls in the area to deprive criminals of cover, and undertook adequate illumination of the area through solar street lights. Recently, the Ogun…
Source: Guardian Newspaper