142 LGAs certified open defecation free – Official — Property — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign Conference, said that only 142 Local Government Areas out of the 744 Local Government Areas, (LGAs) in Nigeria have been certified open defecation free by the Federal Government.

Mrs. Chizoma Opara, the National Coordinator of the conference, disclosed this at a one day Sensitization Programme organised by the conference in Awka on Friday.

The campaign was organized by the National Water Resources Building Network, South East Centre in collaboration with Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet and Environment Development.

Opara regretted that Nigeria, at the 21st Century, still talked about open defecation and described the act as “high lack of commitment” by the stakeholders who should know better and drive the advocacy down to the grassroots for greater success impact.

“We need to encourage better sanitation in the country as poor water supply and hygiene as well as environmental degradation…