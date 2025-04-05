Army counters Police claim over rescue of Israeli national in Taraba | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army has refuted claims made by the Taraba State Police Command suggesting that the rescued Israeli national who was recently abducted was under military escort at the time of his abduction.

Itamar, an Israeli national and staff member of SCC Company, was abducted on April 3 along the Takum–Chanchangi Road in Atim Community, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

In a statement released by Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the Army refuted claims made by the Taraba State Police Command suggesting that Mr. Itamar was under military escort at the time of his abduction.

“The victim was alone in his vehicle, without a military escort or driver, when the incident occurred,” Oni clarified.

Oni also emphasised that the successful rescue operation was initiated and led by the Commanding Officer of 93…