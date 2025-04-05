God told me RCCG meetings will hold on the moon

2 days ago
Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that he dissed President Bola Tinubu in one of his songs out of loyalty to Peter Obi. He said he took the step during the 2023 election period because he believed in Obi’s vision and wanted to show full support for the Labour Party candidate.…
2 days ago
Since the 1960s, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey has remained one of Nigeria’s most respected and influential musicians. His music, a perfect blend of rhythm, wisdom, and culture, has stood the test of time, earning him a place among the greats. As the juju maestro turns 83, today, April 3, here are ten classic songs that…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper