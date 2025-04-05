Unical names Isong religious affairs ambassador for service to humanity — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The University of Calabar (Unical) has conferred the Religious Affairs Ambassadorial Award on Archbishop Dr Emmah Isong, National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South-South Zone.

The recognition, according to Unical management, is a tribute to Archbishop Isong’s unwavering commitment to spiritual leadership and his profound impact on humanity. It is also a reaffirmation of the university’s guiding principle—Knowledge for Service which Isong has exemplified throughout his ministerial journey.

Presenting the award at the City of Testimonies, headquarters of Christian Central Chapel International, Ikot Ene-Obong, 8 Miles, Calabar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Florence Obi, represented by the Dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Chairman of the Unical at 50 Anniversary Committee, Prof. Eyong Ubana, described the cleric’s contributions as a beacon of the values the institution holds…