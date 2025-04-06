Ex-minister Chidoka opens Sterling Bank account in support of zero transfer fees — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has publicly thrown his weight behind Sterling Bank’s decision to eliminate charges on local online transfers by opening a personal account with the bank in Abuja.

What began as a social media pledge turned into a symbolic protest on Friday when Chidoka walked into Sterling Bank’s regional headquarters to register his support for what he described as “a bold and ethical intervention in Nigeria’s exploitative banking landscape.”

Chidoka’s action follows Sterling Bank’s recent announcement scrapping all local transfer fees on its OneBank platform—an unprecedented move among Nigeria’s major financial institutions. The announcement, made on April 1st, was initially met with scepticism by Nigerians who suspected it was an April Fool’s prank. The bank, however, clarified that the policy was genuine and had taken effect immediately.