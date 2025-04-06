Forgiveness in God’s family – Part 2 — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Believers who preach repentance and release from the bondage of sin must ensure they themselves are unfettered by corruption and compromise, and have had total freedom from the Lord. Unfortunately, many people come to fellowship with unsettled grievances at home. Such people cannot have the authority, power and the recognition of heaven to “bind” and “loose” because they are not free from the works of darkness.

It is when you are unfettered yourselves and you put away private, personal, perpetual and every form of iniquity from you that you can have the “keys of the kingdom of heaven” to bind, loose and “decree a thing, and it shall be established toyou.” When brethren are united, the possibilities before them are simply boundless.

As believers, our unity earns us answers to prayer. The Lord is not interested in those who are united in secular things, but those whose hearts are committed to what He has truly…