Group alleges plot to destabilise Kano over IGP’s invitation to Emir Sanusi — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A group, Assembly for Preservation of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria, has described the invitation extended to the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as affront to Northern traditional institution.

The group alleged that IGP’s invitation to emir Sanusi for questioning in Abuja over Sallah celebrate is part of deliberate plan to provoke unrest in Kano and cause the need to impose state of emergency in the state.

Yahya Nda Musa, the National Coordintor of the assembly on Sunday, in a statement, cautioned the police to refrain from being used by unpatriotic and selfish individuals to orchestrate mayhem in Kano.

The group expressed surprise at the invitation by the police which was dated April 4, 2025 and signed by Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, Commissioner of Police (OPS) on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence…