Philanthropist donates trauma centre to OOUTH — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, has received a major boost to its emergency response capacity with the commissioning of the Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa Trauma Centre, a N1.5 billion facility donated by philanthropist and industrialist, Dr. Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa.

The trauma centre, completed in less than a year, is expected to serve as a regional referral hub for trauma care and significantly reduce preventable deaths across Ogun State and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the official commissioning ceremony to mark the donor’s 80th birthday, the Chief Medical Director of OOUTH, Dr. Oluwabunmi Fatungase, described the facility as a long-awaited intervention that will address the overwhelming burden of trauma cases at the tertiary hospital.

She noted that the hospital’s existing 20-bed accident and emergency unit was grossly insufficient as over 2,000 trauma cases are presented at the…